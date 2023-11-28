Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.21 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Starwood Property Trust worth $37,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 345,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

