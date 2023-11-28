Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.32 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Sonoco Products worth $37,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

