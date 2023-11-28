Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.94 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $38,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 128.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 203,422 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:BNL opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 113.13%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

