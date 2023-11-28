Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Workiva worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

