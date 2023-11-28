Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of IAC worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IAC. UBS Group cut their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

IAC Trading Down 1.0 %

IAC stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

