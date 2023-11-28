Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of Kforce worth $37,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $126,009,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 35,909.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 240,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 325.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,959,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.82. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

