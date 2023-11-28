Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Columbia Sportswear worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

COLM opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

