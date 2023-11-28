Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 90,371 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of VNO opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Vornado Realty Trust Profile
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
