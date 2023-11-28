Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of AAON worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AAON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.84.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AAON



AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

