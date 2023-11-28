Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,779 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of GMS worth $37,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $953,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 68.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $76.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

