Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,258 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of PROG worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PROG by 34.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

