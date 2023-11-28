Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 65,258 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,258 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of PROG worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PROG by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PROG by 34.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROG Price Performance
PRG stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
