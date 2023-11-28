Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 4.3 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $32.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

