Citigroup Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $247.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $229.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.39.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,915 shares of company stock valued at $144,159,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

