Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $77.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Down 2.8 %

Clearfield stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $18,716,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $23,992,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,474,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.