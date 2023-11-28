CNFinance (CNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) will release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). CNFinance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNF opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 468.78, a current ratio of 572.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNFinance during the second quarter worth about $848,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

