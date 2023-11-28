CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) will announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

