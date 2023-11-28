Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

CNAF stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

