Comparing Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevance Health and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $168.62 billion 0.67 $6.03 billion $25.47 18.74 Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 24.34

Profitability

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Elevance Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Elevance Health and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 3.61% 20.71% 7.24% Pacific Health Care Organization 8.70% 4.35% 4.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Elevance Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elevance Health and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 0 2 10 0 2.83 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elevance Health currently has a consensus price target of $565.82, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Elevance Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.