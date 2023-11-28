Comparing Latteno Food (LATF) and Its Rivals

Latteno Food (OTCMKTS:LATF – Get Free Report) is one of 168 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Latteno Food to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latteno Food and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latteno Food N/A N/A 0.00 Latteno Food Competitors $1.64 billion $52.39 million 289.90

Latteno Food’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latteno Food. Latteno Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latteno Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Latteno Food Competitors 468 1956 2545 42 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Latteno Food and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Latteno Food’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latteno Food has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Latteno Food shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Latteno Food and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latteno Food N/A N/A N/A Latteno Food Competitors -35.10% -249.85% -12.32%

Latteno Food Company Profile

Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Global Milk Ltd., produces and distributes dairy products under the Teixeira brand name in Brazil. It also offers medical marijuana edibles and related products/services. The company was formerly known as B&D Food Corp. and changed its name to Latteno Food Corp. in September 2009. The company is based in Markham, Canada.

