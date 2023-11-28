Comparing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06% Lightbridge N/A -25.85% -25.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and Lightbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.52 $1.93 million $0.36 43.28 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.50 million ($0.62) -5.82

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Issuer Direct and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Lightbridge on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

