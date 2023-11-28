Comparing PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91% PLAYSTUDIOS -0.39% -1.22% -1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 8 3 0 2.27 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BigCommerce and PLAYSTUDIOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 115.57%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and PLAYSTUDIOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.36 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -6.81 PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.20 -$17.78 million ($0.02) -129.50

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats BigCommerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

