Comparing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Bulk Carriers and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 22.40% 10.80% 6.37% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $980.61 million 2.11 $566.00 million $2.16 9.27 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

