Contrasting Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -23.75% N/A -43.50% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aemetis and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aemetis currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 120.56%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Aemetis has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $256.51 million 0.72 -$107.76 million ($1.31) -3.56 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.47 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -8.54

Ferrellgas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aemetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. In addition, it produces and sells ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. Further, the company markets and supplies high-grade alcohol and hand sanitizer. Additionally, it researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. Furthermore, it sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners through its own sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Ferrellgas Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. In addition, the company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. Further, it is involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. The company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2023, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 803 service units for propane distribution locations. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.