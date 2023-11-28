Contrasting Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $2.55 billion 1.36 $258.39 million $3.86 13.25 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 N/A -$2.90 million ($0.40) -4.13

This table compares Black Hills and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 10.08% 8.01% 2.66% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -24.52% -20.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Black Hills and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 1 5 0 0 1.83 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

Black Hills beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,107,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,713 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,222 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

