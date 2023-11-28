Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New York Mortgage Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $32.78, indicating a potential upside of 40.44%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -52.78% 1.46% 0.27% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 13.43% 10.86% 3.80%

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 415.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million 3.64 -$298.61 million ($1.86) -4.65 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $140.84 million 18.44 $41.50 million $0.38 61.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

