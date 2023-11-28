Contrasting Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and ParkerVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $6.01 million 21.52 -$36.64 million N/A N/A ParkerVision $930,000.00 16.94 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ParkerVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Satellogic.

This table compares Satellogic and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A ParkerVision N/A -13.06% 76.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Satellogic and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Satellogic beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

(Get Free Report)

Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About ParkerVision

(Get Free Report)

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.