Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Ryman Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.39% 12.52% 3.22% Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Ryman Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.90 $6.64 million $0.42 33.76 Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 8.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Pennant Group and Ryman Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Ryman Healthcare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

