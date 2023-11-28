Contrasting Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Top KingWin and ASAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.12 million 6.81 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A ASAP $130.00 million 0.13 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.08

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASAP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Top KingWin and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Top KingWin and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Top KingWin beats ASAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

