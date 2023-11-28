CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

