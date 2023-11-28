Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

