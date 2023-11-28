Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $184.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

