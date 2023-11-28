Covestor Ltd Has $44,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

