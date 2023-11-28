Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 299.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

