Critical Analysis: Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Home Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 1.72 -$15.93 million ($2.96) -1.04 Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.00

Home Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altisource Asset Management and Home Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Capital Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Home Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -19.91% Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Capital Group beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand. The company also provides credit card and line of credit services, include Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products. In addition, it offers consumer retail lending services for durable household goods, such as water heaters and larger-ticket home improvement items; and consumer loans. Further, the company manages a treasury portfolio. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Toronto, Canada. As of August 31, 2023, Home Capital Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 1000355080 Ontario Inc.

