Critical Analysis: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source 3.58% 7.82% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Custom Truck One Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source $1.57 billion 0.89 $38.90 million $0.28 20.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Custom Truck One Source has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

91.9% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTAI Aviation and Custom Truck One Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Custom Truck One Source 0 1 4 0 2.80

Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats FTAI Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services. The Equipment Rental Solutions segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The Truck and Equipment Sales segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The Aftermarket Parts and Services segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

