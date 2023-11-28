Critical Analysis: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) versus Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) and Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Streamline Health Solutions and Dialogue Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Dialogue Health Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Streamline Health Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 592.04%. Dialogue Health Technologies has a consensus target price of C$4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Dialogue Health Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -44.61% -32.09% -18.39% Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Dialogue Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Dialogue Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 0.68 -$11.38 million ($0.20) -1.45 Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dialogue Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists. The company's platform also enables its members and their dependents to access employee assistance program. Dialogue Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

