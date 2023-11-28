Critical Contrast: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) versus Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Centerspace pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 5 3 0 2.38 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centerspace and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $59.21, indicating a potential upside of 80.79%. Given Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $256.72 million 3.15 -$13.47 million $2.74 19.58 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.94 11.16

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerspace. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43% Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centerspace beats Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

