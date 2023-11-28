Critical Review: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver 4.66% 3.78% 3.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endeavour Silver has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 209.42%.

25.9% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $210.16 million 2.19 $6.20 million $0.05 44.61

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

