Critical Review: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and PointsBet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 5.74% -38.27% 6.44% PointsBet N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 PointsBet 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and PointsBet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.15%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than PointsBet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and PointsBet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $299.90 million 0.69 $22.30 million $0.59 13.39 PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than PointsBet.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats PointsBet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

