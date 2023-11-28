Critical Review: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) versus The Competition

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors 628 3138 2887 184 2.38

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million $39.40 million 14.91 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors $14.51 billion -$210.52 million 72.16

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors -0.14% -23.08% 0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.