Critical Review: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) versus The Competition

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3.00
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors
|628
|3138
|2887
|184
|2.38
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than its peers.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
|$642.42 million
|$39.40 million
|14.91
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors
|$14.51 billion
|-$210.52 million
|72.16
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
|9.17%
|13.48%
|2.52%
|Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors
|-0.14%
|-23.08%
|0.04%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
