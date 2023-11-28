Critical Survey: Emera (EMRAF) and Its Competitors

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Utilities – Regulated Electric” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Emera to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.1% and pay out 495.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emera 0 1 0 0 2.00 Emera Competitors 189 895 653 6 2.27

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Emera presently has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.68%. As a group, “Utilities – Regulated Electric” companies have a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Emera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Emera is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Emera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emera N/A N/A N/A Emera Competitors 12.19% 12.27% 6.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emera N/A N/A 17.89 Emera Competitors $6.76 billion $965.41 million 172.11

Emera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Emera. Emera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Emera competitors beat Emera on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through coal-fired, natural gas and/or oil, hydro, wind, solar, petroleum coke, and biomass-fueled power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2022, the company's electric utilities served approximately 827,000 customers in West Central Florida; 541,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 133,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 468,000 customers across Florida and 545,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

