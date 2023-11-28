CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

