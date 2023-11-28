Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $55,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $224.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.72. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

