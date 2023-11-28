Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $224.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

