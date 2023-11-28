D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 635 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10,385.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

