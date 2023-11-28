D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $989,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zeta Global by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 171,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $43,227.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $121,162 in the last three months. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.2 %

ZETA stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

