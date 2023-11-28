DA Davidson Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BBY opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

