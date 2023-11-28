Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Danone stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

