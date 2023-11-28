Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $83.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,813,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.