Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $83.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.
DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,813,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Darling Ingredients Price Performance
DAR stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Darling Ingredients
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.