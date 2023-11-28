DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) & Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Head-To-Head Survey

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCC and Vertex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DCC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC N/A N/A N/A $0.76 28.90 Vertex Energy $2.79 billion 0.11 -$4.82 million N/A N/A

DCC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Vertex Energy 1.11% -12.06% -3.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares DCC and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.4% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vertex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DCC and Vertex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vertex Energy has a consensus price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 186.43%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than DCC.

Summary

Vertex Energy beats DCC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc., an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services. Vertex Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.